Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.68.

GPI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 271,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,859. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

