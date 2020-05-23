HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRGLY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock remained flat at $$40.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.