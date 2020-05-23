Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $347.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.19 million and $347.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.03637732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

