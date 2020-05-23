HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 476,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,138,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 714,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.16.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.