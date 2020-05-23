Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

HEP stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 396,081 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

