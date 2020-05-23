Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

HD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.38. 1,050,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

