Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.03.

HD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

