Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $138.00. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.18. 2,957,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.