Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Raised to $45.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cfra from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

HRL stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

