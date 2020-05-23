Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $8,311,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

