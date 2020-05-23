Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $440.00 at SunTrust Banks

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.43. The company had a trading volume of 415,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

