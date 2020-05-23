Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.77. 430,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.