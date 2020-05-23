Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Icon posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.51. 416,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,415. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

