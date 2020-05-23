ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. 113,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.