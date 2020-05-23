IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,765. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.16.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

