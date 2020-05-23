Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $380.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Argus from $340.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.24.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.70. 709,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,398 shares of company stock worth $8,191,064 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

