imbrex (REX) 1-Day Volume Hits $320.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. imbrex has a market capitalization of $120,121.71 and approximately $320.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.