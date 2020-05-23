Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.49. 46,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,724. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.