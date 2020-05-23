Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

INO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 16,072,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,361,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

