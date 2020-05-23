Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 14,094,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

