Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,747,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,635. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

