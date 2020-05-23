InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 59,750 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 530.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $294.97. 189,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average of $287.56. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

