InterOcean Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. 16,837,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

