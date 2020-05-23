InterOcean Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 6,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $363.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

