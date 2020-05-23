InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. 179,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

