Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 134,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.71. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 113.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

