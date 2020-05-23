IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

IIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IntriCon by 118.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.