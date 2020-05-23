IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
IIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.
IIN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IntriCon by 118.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
