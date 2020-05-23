Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.41. The company had a trading volume of 136,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

