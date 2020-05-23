iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,396 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 797,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,885,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

