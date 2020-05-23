James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 446,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,487. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in James River Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

