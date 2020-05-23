JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $24.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.96. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

