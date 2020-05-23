JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $28.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 27,544,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,458,070. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

