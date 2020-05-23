Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $1.91 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. 1,356,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

