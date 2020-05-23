Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases 72,000 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Viewray comprises approximately 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Viewray were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 889,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

