Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 6,027 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE trimmed its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp makes up about 0.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 2,017,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,351 shares of company stock worth $317,328. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.