Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 675,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 2,851.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,168. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

