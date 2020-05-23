KeyCorp Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 1,880,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,813. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

