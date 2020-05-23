KickToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $192,351.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $305,655.49 and approximately $192,351.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, KuCoin, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.03656729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,285,102,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,619,502,884 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart, Dcoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, KuCoin, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin, ABCC, TOKOK, CoinBene, Exmo, OOOBTC, COSS, Mercatox, P2PB2B and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

