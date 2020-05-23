Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $34,654.43 and $97.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.03656729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

KIND is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

