Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $49,565.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002343 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

