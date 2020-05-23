Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.91.

KSS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 8,512,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,897,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $4,573,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $8,243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 205.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

