Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KFY. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 271,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,641. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after buying an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

