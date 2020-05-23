Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

KRYS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 218,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,786. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 201.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

