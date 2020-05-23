Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $220.00 at SunTrust Banks

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.56.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $170.16. 544,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $5,853,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,103.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

