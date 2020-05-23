Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 2,600 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,796. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

