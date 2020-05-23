Lannebo Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,082,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

