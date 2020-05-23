Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.93 on Friday, hitting $429.32. 5,399,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,619. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

