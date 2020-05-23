Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. 6,447,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

