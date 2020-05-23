LINA Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. LINA has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $229,796.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.03656729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

