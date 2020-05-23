Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.82.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.87. 1,675,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

